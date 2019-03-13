Farmville man dies after crash possibly caused by medical emergency

AMELIA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A Farmville man has died after crashing his car following a possible medical emergency.
Leroy Wilson, 74, was taken by Medflight after his vehicle ran off the road and into an embankment in Amelia County on Monday afternoon.
State police said he was heading westbound on Route 360 and crashed due to possible medical reasons.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A female passenger was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Police are investigating the crash as a medical emergency.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.