Death investigation under way following south Richmond shooting
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 12, 2019 at 10:57 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 11:02 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A death investigation is under way in Richmond after a man was shot in the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue.

Police responded to the area at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

Officers located the victim, who was treated at the scene. The victim died after being transported to the hospital.

A possible suspect was described as a black male who left the scene on a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

