Death investigation under way following south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A death investigation is under way in Richmond after a man was shot in the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue.
Police responded to the area at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.
Officers located the victim, who was treated at the scene. The victim died after being transported to the hospital.
A possible suspect was described as a black male who left the scene on a bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.