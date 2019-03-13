Colonial Heights police searching for counterfeit money suspects

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - Police are searching for the duo responsible for passing counterfeit bills in an area store.
Police say the two men passed counterfeit money at J.C. Penney’s inside Southpark Mall on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The first suspect is described as being in his twenties, wearing a blue jean jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, blue jean pants, gray shoes and black glasses. Police say he passed seven counterfeit $100 bills to purchase two Xbox One Minecraft editions.
The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with “GSRD” on the front, camouflage pants and black-and-white Air Jordans.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Jennings at 804-520-9300 or jenningsj@colonialheightsva.gov.
