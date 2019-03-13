Budget proposal includes 2 new high schools in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The 2019-2020 budget for Henrico County includes a plans for a new J.R. Tucker High School and a new Highland Springs High School.
The county has not built more than one high school at a time since the 1960s.
“One of the best measures of a community is the quality of its public facilities,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “I’m proud that Henrico continues to see the value of reinvesting in its schools, parks, libraries and other public facilities. These critical infrastructure projects — exemplified by what we’re planning for the Tucker and Highland Springs communities — are unprecedented for the county and will help fuel its continued growth and success for decades to come.”
The overall county budget proposal is $1.3 billion, which includes $322.7 million for capital projects, such as the new schools.
The Board of Supervisors will begin its review of the proposed budget during legislative work sessions scheduled March 18-21.
Additional highlights include:
- No change to the real estate tax
- A $515 million operating budget for schools, which is a $29 million increase,
- 13 new positions for fire, police and the Emergency Communications Center
- A Brookland area elementary school, an advanced career education center at Glen Allen High School and the Staples Mill Fire Station
- $2 million for the development of the Henrico Aquatics Center
- 3 percent raise for county and school employees
- Millions for multiple transportation projects
- Increase in water and sewer rates for about $2.88 per month
Copies of the proposed budget are available at Henrico libraries, the Office of Management and Budget in the Henrico Government Center and online HERE.
