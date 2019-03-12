Winners announced in VSBA central region art contest

A Daughter's Heart, the first-place winning artwork in the elementary school division.
By Brian Tynes | March 12, 2019 at 3:13 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 3:13 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Winners in the Virginia School Boards Association central region art contest have been announced.

The winning artwork will be framed and displayed in the VSBA office in Charlottesville and the State Superintendent’s office in Richmond.

The contest dates to 1989.

The winners are as follows:

Elementary School

1st place – Ellektra-Lynn Portch, Dinwiddie Elementary School (Dinwiddie)

2nd place – Brandon Barr, Flatrock Elementary School (Powhatan)

3rd place – Melanie Leighty, Lakeside Elementary School (Henrico)

Middle School

1st place – Sasha Magazine, JEJ Moore Middle School (Prince George)

2nd place – Renee Keeling, Stonewall Jackson Middle School (Hanover)

3rd place – Annemarie Ellie May Nemeth, Dinwiddie Middle School (Dinwiddie)

High School

1st place – Mandy Newcomb, Powhatan High School (Powhatan)

2nd place – Margaret “Mars” Beazley, Varina High School (Henrico)

3rd place – Emma Handschuh, Patrick Henry High School (Hanover)

