Winners announced in VSBA central region art contest

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Winners in the Virginia School Boards Association central region art contest have been announced.
The winning artwork will be framed and displayed in the VSBA office in Charlottesville and the State Superintendent’s office in Richmond.
The contest dates to 1989.
The winners are as follows:
1st place – Ellektra-Lynn Portch, Dinwiddie Elementary School (Dinwiddie)
2nd place – Brandon Barr, Flatrock Elementary School (Powhatan)
3rd place – Melanie Leighty, Lakeside Elementary School (Henrico)
1st place – Sasha Magazine, JEJ Moore Middle School (Prince George)
2nd place – Renee Keeling, Stonewall Jackson Middle School (Hanover)
3rd place – Annemarie Ellie May Nemeth, Dinwiddie Middle School (Dinwiddie)
1st place – Mandy Newcomb, Powhatan High School (Powhatan)
2nd place – Margaret “Mars” Beazley, Varina High School (Henrico)
3rd place – Emma Handschuh, Patrick Henry High School (Hanover)
