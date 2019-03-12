‘How do you move on from this?’: Two years after 76-year-old’s murder, no trial date is set

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - More than two years after a Petersburg man was accused of killing two women, a trial date has yet to be set.
“We were asked once why do you keep showing up? I have to. I have to for my mom and for Janice," Malisa Clement said.
In January 2017, Clement’s 76-year-old mother, Minnie Woodard, was abducted and murdered. Police say Kristopher Jones first forced pastor Alfred Woodard, Minnie Woodard’s husband, to go to an ATM and withdraw money. He was able to get away and get help, but Jones took off.
Minnie Woodard later went missing. Her body was eventually found in Chesterfield. Jones’ girlfriend, Janice Lugo, was also found dead in her home, the same day.
Jones is charged with capital murders in both deaths.
During a motions hearing Tuesday, Jones’ attorneys presented several motions to the judge. A motion to dismiss the death penalty was denied.
For 90 minutes, the commonwealth, and Jones’ defense team discussed several motions, ending with the decision to hold at least two more hearings before a trial date could be set. The next hearing is scheduled for June.
“To lose someone that is so precious, that meant to so much to so many people, it’s not that I want to relive it every time I come into a courtroom for a docket call or hearing, I guess I am looking for when it’s finally going to come to an end," Clement.
Jones’ attorney John Thornburgh stated in court that the case was at least a year off of schedule. One of the reasons is Jones was not found competent to stand trial until last month, after evaluation from Central State Hospital.
Woodard’s family plans to attend every hearing and court date. They say they want to see justice for both their mother and Lugo.
“How do you move on from this? We can’t begin to think about what the future looks like," Woodard’s daughter Angela Gay said. “I guess we’re just asking for prayers and support."
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.