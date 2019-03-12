Virginia prisons will begin reporting solitary confinement data

Legislation passed by the General Assembly this year will require the Department of Corrections to provide an annual report on its use of solitary confinement, which is facing growing scrutiny around the country.
Lawmakers and advocates called it an important first step to understanding a practice that, confusingly, the state says it has already eliminated. But they worry changes to the legislation aimed at reducing the cost of implementing it mean the value of the new information will be limited.
As passed, the legislation requires the Department of Corrections to submit an annual report detailing the age, sex, race, ethnicity, mental health status, medical status and security level of each inmate held in solitary confinement along with the number of days they spent there and the “disciplinary offense history” that preceded their placement.
Initially, lawmakers also wanted to require the reports bi-weekly with additional information, including the number of suicide attempts and more detailed mental health information. The changes also eliminated a requirement that the data be reported for each of the state’s 35 prisons with solitary confinement units, rather than the system as a whole.
