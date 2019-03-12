VCU, Spiders set sights on Atlantic 10 Tournament

The Spiders enter on a four game losing streak. Three of their players average double figures in scoring. Grant Golden (17.4), Jacob Gilyard (16.8) and Nathan Cayo (12.9) lead the Richmond offense. Golden has proven to be one of the league’s more all-around players, chipping in 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing. Gilyard is one of the conference’s top defenders, tallying 2.9 steals per contest, good enough for tops in the Atlantic 10 and fifth in the NCAA. Cayo has proven to be one of the most improved players in the A-10, as well.