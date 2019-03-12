VCU, Spiders set sights on Atlantic 10 Tournament

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - VCU and Richmond both have ultimate hopes of leaving Brooklyn after a Sunday victory, but each will have a very different path to take in order to get there. The Rams and Spiders hit the Barclays Center for the 2019 Atlantic 10 Tournament, with VCU a thought-to-be lock for the NCAA Tournament, and the Spiders as heavy underdogs.
VCU enters as the tournaments No. 1 overall seed, after rolling through its league schedule with a 16-2 mark. The Rams come into Brooklyn on a 12-game winning streak, having not lost since January 23. Their 25 overall wins and 16 league victories both mark a seven-win improvement over last season.
Mike Rhoades and company also boast one of the best defenses in the country. VCU has held opponents to 61.2 points per game (8th in NCAA), a 38.2 field goal percentage (6th in NCAA), and a 27.4 shooting percentage from three-point range (2nd in NCAA).
On the offensive side of the ball, VCU averages 71.1 points per contest, good enough for third in the Atlantic 10. The Rams’ three-point shooting has been up and down this season, ranking 12th in the conference, but their 44.4 overall shooting percentage ranks sixth in the league.
All-Atlantic 10 1st team selection Marcus Evans leads the Rams with 14.2 points per game. He also paces VCU in steals and assists. De’Riante Jenkins (11.3) and Issac Vann (11.1) also post a double figure average in points. Marcus Santos-Silva has been one of the conference’s most improved players, contributing 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.
VCU will face either Rhode Island or La Salle on Friday at noon. Rhode Island is the last team to defeat the black and gold Rams, but Rhoades and his squad avenged that loss with a 34 point victory at the Siegel Center last month. VCU also overcame a pesky La Salle squad back on January 9, winning 69-63.
Richmond comes in needing five wins in five days to claim an Atlantic 10 title. The Spiders enter as the No. 11 seed and will open up with Fordham on Wednesday. Chris Mooney’s squad held off a Ram comeback attempt to win their only regular season match-up last month at the Robins Center.
The Spiders enter on a four game losing streak. Three of their players average double figures in scoring. Grant Golden (17.4), Jacob Gilyard (16.8) and Nathan Cayo (12.9) lead the Richmond offense. Golden has proven to be one of the league’s more all-around players, chipping in 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing. Gilyard is one of the conference’s top defenders, tallying 2.9 steals per contest, good enough for tops in the Atlantic 10 and fifth in the NCAA. Cayo has proven to be one of the most improved players in the A-10, as well.
Richmond ranks second in the Atlantic 10 in shooting percentage, connecting on 47.7 percent of its shots, and the Spiders are third-best in the conference with a 35.1 percent three-point shooting percentage. However, the team has struggled from the free throw line, hitting just 66.6 percent of its foul shots, 13th out of 14 teams in the league.
The Atlantic 10 Tournament tips off on Wednesday at 1:00, with Richmond and Fordham getting underway at 3:30. VCU takes on the winner of Rhode Island and La Salle at noon on Friday.
