UPDATE: NC fire/EMS chief dies from injuries in skiing accident

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WDBJ7) - Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder has died of his injuries, according to the city's mayor.
Mayor Trace Cooper announced Snyder's death via press release Monday afternoon.
“On behalf of all Town employees and the citizens of Atlantic Beach we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Fire Chief Adam Snyder,” Cooper stated in the release.
A North Carolina Fire/EMS chief was critically injured in a snow skiing accident while on a weekend trip with family members at Wintergreen Resort in in Nelson county on Saturday.
Adam Snyder was immediately transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville where he remains in critical condition.
Town officials say family members along with members of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department are now by his side.
Snyder, 47, is a 20-year member of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and has served the past 15 years serving as chief.
He is a United States Marine Corps veteran where he served as a rescue swimmer.
“During his fire-fighting career he has become renowned in Eastern North Carolina by his numerous personal first responder involvements and lifesaving actions,” the Town of Atlantic Beach said in a Facebook post.
“The Town of Atlantic Beach desires to thank the members of the Charlottesville Fire Department for their kindness shown in reaching out to the Snyder family. We would also like to extend thanks to Chief Jamie Fulk and the Morehead City Fire Dept., the Carteret County Fire Marshalls Office and all surrounding county Fire Fighting/EMS agencies for their continued support to the ABFD,” the post added. “Mayor Trace Cooper, the Town Council and the ABFD members request you hold our Chief and the Snyder family in your prayers.”
