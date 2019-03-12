2 teens sentenced in 17-year-old’s murder in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old in Mosby Court. A second person was also shot and survived.
De-Jore L. Cook, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two firearm charges.
Deemoni L. Parson, also of Richmond, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and use of a firearm.
Both of them, who were 17 at the time, were originally charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the March 7, 2018, shooting.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street and found two 17-year-old victims with gunshot wounds.
Cook was sentenced to 40 years with 28 years suspended on the second-degree murder charge. He was sentenced to 20 years on the malicious wounding charge with all of those years suspended. He will serve eight years on the firearm charges.
Parson was sentenced to 40 years with 31 years suspended on the malicious wounding charge and three years on the firearm charge.
