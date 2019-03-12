State law enforcement agencies consider new restraint device

ROANOKE, Va. It sounds like a gun firing, but the BolaWrap100 propels an eight foot tether that wraps around the person police officers are trying to restrain.
And It happens in the blink of an eye. The tether travels at 640 feet per second.
Donald De Lucca is a former Miami Beach Chief of Police, and now the Chief Strategy Office for BolaWrap.
"You would use it before you do anything that would cause pain," De Lucca told reporters. "Pepper spray is pain compliance. A baton is pain compliance. A Taser is pain compliance. so you would use this before you would use any of the other options."
De Lucca and other representatives of the company demonstrated the device at the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy Monday morning.
Roanoke County hosted the event, but other departments also attended.
Howard Hall is Roanoke County's Chief of Police.
“We have a variety of force options, hands-on physical force all the way up to lethal force,” Hall explained. “This seems like it might fill another piece of that and will give us one more tool again with a limited potential to cause any permanent type injury.”
About 30 law enforcement agencies are now using the BolaWrap100, and many more are considering it.
Hall says his department will evaluate the system before deciding if it should be deployed in Roanoke County.