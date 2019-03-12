2 seriously injured after 2 tractor trailer trucks crash on I-295

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Two people suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on I-295 in Henrico County.
A trooper’s preliminary investigation says a Freightliner tractor and trailer was attempting to pull back out into the right lane of travel from the shoulder.
A Volvo Fed Ex tractor hauling double trailers was traveling in the right lane and veered to the left in an attempt to miss the Freightliner, but struck the trailer portion on the left side, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver and a passenger in the Fed Ex truck were transported to the hospital for serious injuries, but are expected to be OK.
The driver of the Freightliner - Ester R. Mcallister, 67, of South Carolina - was not injured.
He’s been charged with improper stopping on a highway and failure to yield right of way.
The crash remains under investigation.
