Woman injured after vehicle, semi-truck collide in Petersburg crash

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening.
Police responded to County and Stedman Drives for a crash involving a semi-truck and sedan at approximately 4:09 p.m.
Officials say the sedan was traveling east on County Drive when it crossed the double yellow lines. The semi-truck, which was traveling west, then struck the sedan.
The female driver of the sedan was transported by flight to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck did not suffer any injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
