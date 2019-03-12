Woman injured after vehicle, semi-truck collide in Petersburg crash

By Tamia Mallory | March 12, 2019 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 5:55 PM

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to County and Stedman Drives for a crash involving a semi-truck and sedan at approximately 4:09 p.m.

Officials say the sedan was traveling east on County Drive when it crossed the double yellow lines. The semi-truck, which was traveling west, then struck the sedan.

The female driver of the sedan was transported by flight to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck did not suffer any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

