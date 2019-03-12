Rhoades named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year

VCU junior guard Marcus Evans earned a spot on the All-Atlantic 10 Conference 1st Team. He led the Rams in points per game (14.2), assists (3.3), and steals (1.9). His steals per game average was good enough for fourth-best in the league, and he served as an impressive leader for the Rams in his first season on the court. Evans was able to start the season, despite undergoing two Achilles tendon surgeries. He also took home All-Academic honors.