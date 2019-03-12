Rhoades named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Mike Rhoades engineered one of the best regular seasons in VCU basketball history. On Tuesday he was rewarded for his efforts.
Rhoades was named the 2019 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year, the first VCU coach to ever take home the honor. After being picked to finish seventh in the conference’s preseason poll, the Rams finished the regular season with a 25-6 record, 16-2 in A-10 play, and won their first outright regular season A-10 title in program history. They will enter the league tournament on a 12-game winning streak.
VCU’s 25 wins tie the program high-water mark for most victories in a regular season and the Rams experienced a seven-win improvement in both their overall and conference mark.
Rhoades was also the architect of one of the best scoring and shooting defenses in the country. VCU has held opponents to 61.2n points per game (8th in NCAA), a 38.2 field goal percentage (6th in NCAA), and a 27.4 shooting percentage from three-point range (2nd in NCAA).
The second year head coach earned the honor a week after VCU head women’s coach Beth O’Boyle was awarded Coach of the Year. This marks the first time since 1987 that coaches from the same school have swept the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year accolades.
VCU junior guard Marcus Evans earned a spot on the All-Atlantic 10 Conference 1st Team. He led the Rams in points per game (14.2), assists (3.3), and steals (1.9). His steals per game average was good enough for fourth-best in the league, and he served as an impressive leader for the Rams in his first season on the court. Evans was able to start the season, despite undergoing two Achilles tendon surgeries. He also took home All-Academic honors.
Evans’s teammate, De’Riante Jenkins, was awarded All-Conference 3rd Team status. The junior guard put up 11.3 points per game for VCU this season. He was also second on the Rams with 3.9 rebounds per contest.
Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard was named to the All-Conference 2nd Team and the Defensive Team. The sophomore guard was fifth in the league in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game and his 2.9 steals average ranked tops in the conference, fifth in the nation.
Spider sophomore forward Grant Golden was named to the All-A-10 3rd Team. Golden ranked second in the Atlantic 10 in scoring with 17.4 points per games, seventh in rebound average (7.1), and 14th in assists (3.5). Richmond’s Noah Yates also earned All-Academic accolades.
The Rams are the top seed in this week’s Atlantic 10 Tournament in Brooklyn and will face either Rhode Island or La Salle in the quarterfinals on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon. Richmond will take on Fordham on Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament. That game is set for 3:30pm.
