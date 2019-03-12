Resident sues Richmond over pothole damage to car

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - John Dorman was driving on Lamont Street in May when an oncoming car forced him to veer to the right side of the road. In so doing, he struck a pothole and now he wants the City of Richmond to cover the cost of the repair.
Dorman, who lives in Richmond’s north side, is suing the city for nearly $1,000 after bottoming out in the pothole he says was about 5 feet in diameter.
"The undercarriage is twisted around underneath the car, and this wheel’s pushed back all the way to the end of the fender,” Dorman said.
A tow truck had to remove the 1993 Plymouth Sundance Dorman was driving after a tire and the vehicle’s undercarriage became misaligned. A mechanic estimated the damage to cost more than $900 to repair.
Dorman said even though the car was older, his family was dependent on it.
He documented the the incident with pictures and filed claim with the city. That claim was denied because the pothole had not been reported to the city prior to Dorman’s crash.
Dorman lost in court and is now appealing that decision. He says he didn’t know he was required to present an affidavit from a mechanic. He plans to appear before a judge in April with that statement in hand.
The pothole Dorman hit was filled in shortly after his crash, but it has since receded and it opening up again.
A study just released from the Richmond Department of Public Works revealed that 65 percent of Richmond’s roads are in poor shape.
Just last week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposed $16.2 million in his budget for road and sidewalk repair, calling the amount “historic.”
