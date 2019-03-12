Police search for man suspected of sending obscene images to General Assembly staff

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Capitol Police say they have obtained warrants for a man who they say sent obscene images to Virginia General Assembly staff members.
Erik A. Johansson, 50, is named in warrants charging him with one count each of producing/possessing obscene material and using a computer to commit a certain obscenity offense.
Police say his last known address is Tucson, Arizona.
The warrants, which were issued in Richmond General District Court, say Johansson sent multiple images to staff of several senators in December.
“The emails contained photographs of male genitalia,” Capitol Police said Tuesday in a news release.
“We have literally thousands of state employees working in and around Capitol Square daily and doing so in a professional manner, and they deserve to know they can carry out their duties without being subjected to this kind of criminal conduct,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, chief of the Capitol Police. “It is intimidating, it is unwarranted and it will not be tolerated.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Capitol Police Communications Center at (804) 786-2120 and ask to speak with the investigator on duty.
