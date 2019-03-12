Ohio detective arrested, accused of forcing kidnapped women to perform sex acts for their freedom

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - A Columbus police vice detective has been arrested and charged with kidnapping victims under the appearance of an arrest and allegedly forcing them to engage in sex acts in exchange for their freedom.

Andrew Mitchell was arrested Monday morning by federal agents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The 55-year-old resident of Sunbury, which is approximately 30 minutes north of Columbus, has been employed by the Columbus Division of Police since 1988.

Mitchell is currently assigned as a detective in the department’s vice unit, where he conducts investigations into solicitation and prostitution offenses.

According to court records, Mitchell allegedly kidnapped a victim in July 2017 under the guise of an arrest and took the victim to a location where he forced the victim to perform oral sex in order for their release.

A second incident allegedly occurred in September 2017. Mitchell is accused of taking a victim to a location where he forced her to have sex for their freedom.

In the summer of 2018, investigators day Mitchell kidnapped a victim and forced the victim to engage in anal sex before releasing them.

**If you believe you are a potential victim related to this case involving Officer Andrew Mitchell or have relevant information please call the FBI at 614-849-1777.

Mitchell is also charged with attempting to tamper with evidence and witnesses, and lying to FBI investigators.

He faces seven counts, which include:

3 counts of depriving individuals of their civil rights while acting under the color of law; punishable by up to life imprisonment

2 counts of witness tampering; punishable by up to 20 years in prison

1 count of obstructing justice; punishable by up to 10 years in prison

1 count of making false statements to federal agents; punishable by 5 years in prison

A grand jury indicted Mitchell on March 7. He appeared in federal court on Monday afternoon.

The Columbus police chief released a statement following Mitchell’s arrest:

"When the Division of Police learned of allegations against Officer Andrew Mitchell we immediately initiated an investigation.

Facts were discovered during the initial stages of the investigation that led then Chief of Police Kim Jacobs to request the assistance of our federal and state law enforcement partners. I thank the U.S. Attorney, FBI and State’s Attorney General for completing a comprehensive investigation that has led to today’s charges.

The Division of Police has cooperated throughout the investigation and supports the actions of the U.S. Attorney today.

I want to address our community and our officers. The community as well as anyone who wears the badge has every right to be disgusted by this news. We take an oath to obey the Constitution and all federal, state, and local laws.

This officer will be held accountable for his actions.

I ask for the community’s continued support for the 1,900 Columbus Officers who work hard daily to honor our profession."

-Tom Quinlan, Columbus Chief of Police

If you believe you are a potential victim related to Mitchell’s case or have any relevant information, please call the FBI at 614-849-1777.