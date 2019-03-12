Northam vetoes ‘de facto’ nonresident concealed carry bill

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam has vetoed a bill that would have required nonresident handgun permits be issued after 90 days, regardless of whether an application had been reviewed.
The “de facto” concealed carry permit would have been effective for 90 days, according to House Bill 2253.
In a statement, Northam said said the bill “would create public safety concerns, place an arbitrary and overly burdensome mandate on the Virginia Department of State Police, and irresponsibly utilize taxpayer dollars to prioritize nonresident applications over resident needs."
The bill had passed both the House of Delegates and Senate by narrow margins.
In the House, the bill was initially defeated Jan. 28 50-49, but was passed later that same day 50-48. It passed the Senate 21-19 on Feb 11.
