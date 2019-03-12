News to know for March 12: School groundbreaking; Genworth layoffs; bad Richmond roads

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Do not be alarmed! That’s just the sun in the sky today and for much of the week!
Here’s a look at Tuesday’s headlines:
Chesterfield County Schools will break ground Tuesday on another new school.
The ceremony for the new Matoaca Elementary School will be the seventh groundbreaking in the past two years for the school system.
The new Matoaca Elementary School is scheduled to open in 2020, replacing the original school built in 1937.
Genworth is temporarily suspending the sales of individual long-term care insurance and income Assurance Annuity products through brokerage general agencies.
The News & Advance reported Monday that Genworth Financial announced the layoffs of 35 people in Lynchburg and 21 people in Richmond, plus several remote workers.
A recent study shows nearly two-thirds of roads in Richmond are in poor condition.
A report is done every five years and cost the city more than $300,000. According to the report, 65 percent of the roads are in poor condition.
A survey showed 73 percent of Richmonders are not happy with the maintenance of neighborhood streets and sidewalks.
Tuesday is IHOP’s National Pancake Day so that means free pancakes. Visit your local participating IHOP location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for a free short stack of pancakes. No catch!
And they’re not the only place offering free pancakes! Visit 12AboutTown.com for more info.
Honda is likely to recall around 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver’s air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous.
Documents posted Monday by Canadian safety regulators show that Honda is recalling many of its most popular models for a second time. The models are from as far back as 2001 and as recent as 2010.
Canadian documents say about 84,000 vehicles are involved. That number is usually over 10 times higher in the United States.
There are startling details when it comes to e-cigarettes and the number of children in Central Virginia using them.
Experts say they’re starting as early as middle school and are becoming addicted to nicotine.
“You see it in bathrooms. You see it in classrooms. They just slide it up their sleeves real quick and then puff it in their shirt and teachers don’t even notice,” ninth-grader Gabriel Sparks said at a meeting in Chesterfield on Monday night.
Students in Albemarle County Public Schools will no longer be allowed to wear certain symbols to schools.
Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas sent a letter to students and their families regarding the change on Monday. He explains how the policy has always covered clothing that interferes with education or disrupts classrooms.
That policy will now cover imagery associated with organizations promoting white supremacy, racial division, hatred or violence.
Victoria was born in 2016 with conditions that complicates her breathing and cerebral palsy.
A ventilator and a feeding tube are just two of the devices Victoria needs to survive.
Her family is also in need of a handicap van - a vehicle with enough space so her mother won’t have to load in each machine one-by-one.
“Pancakes don’t make the world go 'round. Pancakes are what makes the ride worthwhile.” - Frankfurterlin P. Jones
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.