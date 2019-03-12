Lumber Liquidators to pay $33 million for securities fraud

“Lumber Liquidators lied to investors and to the public about its compliance with formaldehyde regulations for the flooring it sold – all to protect its stock price,” said Brian A. Benczkowski, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “False and misleading financial reports undermine the integrity of our securities markets and harm investors. The Department and our law enforcement partners are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that those who commit securities fraud are held accountable.”