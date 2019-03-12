‘It’s been rough’: Family of 5 displaced after car crashes into home

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A family of five is displaced after a car crashes into their home for a second time in nearly two years.
Henrico County building inspectors have temporarily condemned the Dolan family home on Staples Mill Road.
"It's been kind of rough,” said Dylan Dolan, who lives there. “We can't get in the house to get any belongings, clothes or anything like that for our kids. It makes it very difficult.”
Clothes, personal hygiene products, diapers, and food are all still trapped in the family’s home.
Dolan said their home insurance should cover most of the repair work on the house, but it could be four months to even a year before they can get back inside.
"You can still see some of the damage from the first time where a vehicle was t-boned and actually went around and landed on our front porch," Dolan said.
Yes, this is the second time a car has crashed in their yard, according to Dolan, but this most recent crash on March 6 was far worse than before.
“Luckily nobody was here,” Dolan said. “My wife and kids were at my father’s house for a family dinner I was going to.”
Henrico Police responded around 7:35 p.m. to Dolan’s home for a two-car accident. An SUV was trying to turn left across Staples Mill Road when she hit a sports car driving the other way. The sports car continued on.
“He actually came between the mailbox and the house and ended up in our basement,” Dolan said. “The boards have it blocked right now but if they weren’t there [you can see] the whole corner of our house is completely gone.”
Henrico County is working with VDOT on a traffic study of Staples Mill Road from Glenside Drive to Broad Street. Dolan hopes changes come soon to prevent this from happening again.
“We’re glad that everybody is okay and that the situation wasn’t as bad as it was when I showed up on scene,” he added. “Seeing the damage to the vehicle I didn’t know if the people had walked away or not.”
The driver of the SUV was released on summons for reckless driving. The driver of the sports car had minor injuries.
In the meantime, Dolan and his family are focused on getting their home fixed and getting life back to normal for their kids.
"We have been blessed with having a place to stay,” he said. “Our insurance company has been working with us on that… but it's a big change to us because we're used to being here every day, especially my wife being a stay at home mom. It's definitely a new experience for us."
The Dolan’s have created a GoFundMe in order to support them during this difficult time. They’ve mentioned their preference for physical donated items as opposed to money. Those interested in donating can contact Dylan Dolan via Facebook or NBC12.
