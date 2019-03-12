Forecast: Springlike pattern holds; sunny and dry Tuesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The next few days should be beautiful with plenty of sun and high temperatures near or above average for mid-March in Central Virginia.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, high: Low 60s
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
