Forecast: Springlike pattern holds; sunny and dry Tuesday

Rain holds off until Friday

By Andrew Freiden | March 12, 2019 at 2:58 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 4:04 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The next few days should be beautiful with plenty of sun and high temperatures near or above average for mid-March in Central Virginia.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, high: Low 60s

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.