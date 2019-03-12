Family builds lifelike Ford Mustang out of snow: Trooper gives it ticket

CHADRON, NE (Gray News) – The snow will make you do crazy things, especially when you’ve got a lot of it.
Jason Blundell and his teenage children got creative over the weekend, using the latest snowstorm in the Nebraska panhandle to create a masterpiece of viral proportions.
It took them five hours, but they sculpted a pile of snow to look just like the 1967 Ford Mustang GTA they store in their garage.
“We actually had somebody come by while we were building it and they thought we were burying somebody’s car,” Blundell told the Omaha World-Herald.
Their neighbors enjoyed the throwback creation, but things didn’t take off until it caught the eye of Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Mick Downing, who recorded it on his body camera.
When he posted it on the State Patrol’s Facebook page it became an internet sensation, racking up more than 200,000 views.
And then there’s the fake tow ticket Downing put on the car, which has now been dubbed “SnowPony.”
Downing told the World-Herald he never did the paperwork for the tow notice, saying it wouldn’t have held up in court.
“If it would’ve been a real car, it was parked just fine,” he said.
