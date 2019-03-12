Chesterfield to break ground on new Matoaca Elementary School

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Schools will break ground Tuesday on another new school.
The ceremony for the new Matoaca Elementary School will be the seventh groundbreaking in the past two years for the school system.
“We have worked hard to better define the scope of projects, stay within or below the proposed budgets, and deliver completed projects on time,” said School Board Chair Rob Thompson.
Four more school groundbreakings are scheduled through 2020.
The new Matoaca Elementary School is scheduled to open in 2020, replacing the original school built in 1937.
Tuesday’s ceremony gets underway at 10 a.m. at 20300 Halloway Ave. in South Chesterfield.
