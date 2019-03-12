Building demolished to make way for 14-story apartment complex in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A graffiti-tagged building near the floodwall and Mayo Bridge is being demolished this week.
Replacing it is a $100 million, 14-story apartment complex.
Two apartment towers - which are being called South Falls - will eventually be built in the area.
Officials say work on the first two is expected to start this fall with the project wrapping up in about a year and a half.
This project is coming after City Council approved a nearby $65 million project call the Current in fall 2018.
That project includes low-income apartments, public parking deck spaces, a public outdoor courtyard and street improvements.
