Building demolished to make way for 14-story apartment complex in Richmond
A building is being demolished to make way for new apartments near the James River flood wall. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 12, 2019 at 6:43 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 6:43 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A graffiti-tagged building near the floodwall and Mayo Bridge is being demolished this week.

Replacing it is a $100 million, 14-story apartment complex.

Two apartment towers - which are being called South Falls - will eventually be built in the area.

Officials say work on the first two is expected to start this fall with the project wrapping up in about a year and a half.

This project is coming after City Council approved a nearby $65 million project call the Current in fall 2018.

That project includes low-income apartments, public parking deck spaces, a public outdoor courtyard and street improvements.

