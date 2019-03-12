Britney Spears to Broadway? It’s not too good to be true

March 12, 2019

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - 2000s pop fans, this one is for you.

On Tuesday, theater owner James L. Nederlander announced Once Upon a One More Time, a new comedy musical that will feature songs by Britney Spears.

The musical will revolve around classic fairy-tale characters, including Cinderella and Snow White.

But, the classic characters’ lives are set to be re-imagined through Spears’ music.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs – especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” said Spears.

The pop star worked with Nederlander for three years to develop a concept for the musical.

“This is a dream come true for me!” said Spears.

Once Upon a One More Time will open on Nov. 13. However, performances will begin on Oct. 29 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

