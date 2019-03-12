Nationwide Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Milwaukee.
Noelani J. Robinson was last seen with suspect Dariaz L Higgins.
Higgins was last seen driving a black SUV. Information on the make, model, and license plate is unknown at this time.
Dariaz is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Milwaukee Police say Higgins, also known as Dariaz Lewis, was suppose to return Noelani to her mother around 1:30 p.m. as planned.
But that did not take place and the two may still be together.
If anyone sees Dariaz or the child, they should not attempt to make contact and call 911 immediately.
