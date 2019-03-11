14-year-old stabbed to death, reportedly over a brownie

March 11, 2019 at 6:18 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 6:22 PM

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A Texas teenager has died after reportedly being stabbed in a fight over a snack.

Brian Angel was an eighth-grader at Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston.

According to Brian’s friends – and police – an argument inside a convenience store after school Wednesday led to his death.

"I mean, just over a brownie. It’s ridiculous,” said Brian’s friend Sergio Munoz.

The fight ended with Brian being stabbed in the head. He died Friday in a hospital, the same day the 14-year-old accused of stabbing him was arrested.

“The kid, I think he was not healthy mentally, and [that] caused him to pull out his knife and just cut him," Munoz said.

Brian’s parents, sister and three brothers are devastated. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with his funeral expenses.

The eighth-grade classmate accused of stabbing Brian is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Because he’s a juvenile, his name is not being released.

