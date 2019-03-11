Westboro Baptist Church to protest in RVA on Monday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The picket signs of the Westboro Baptist Church will be on display on Monday in Richmond, as the Kansas-based group is taking a field trip to the River City.
According to their website, the first stop is the State Capitol. The group plans to speak out against House Delegate Danica Roem, the first openly transgender person elected to the General Assembly, calling her a “treasonous enemy of God."
Delegate Roem turned it into a positive on social media, using hashtag #WestboroBackfir, and asking supporters to raise money for her re-election campaign.
So far they’ve raised over $30,000.
The church group will later travel to Virginia Commonwealth University, where they say students are “familiar with all manner of perversion.”
The university tweeted a statement saying that the group will be occupying public property, adding that they did not invite the church, nor that the church reflects VCU’s core values.
VCU did acknowledge that the church’s right to protest is protected under the first amendment.
“It’s not the best idea but if it’s a peaceful protest in the same way that many people here have protested peacefully then of course it’s okay," said freshman Amel Aksouh.
Another freshman, Aisha Khalifa, added that “it’s their right to come and protest if they want to, but at the same time, it’s very disrespectful to people that are in the Muslim or LGBTQ communities.”
Regardless, it doesn’t seem that Westboro Baptist will be getting any warm welcomes from students.
“I think they’re a bunch of loud idiots," said freshman Miriam Koch.
“They never have anything nice or helpful to say, and this isn’t the kind of environment where they should be sharing their opinions," said junior Matthew Cattanio.
In response, the school will be holding VCU Unity, an event meant to celebrate VCU’s diverse community.
It will feature meditation, yoga and discussions with LGBTQ and student military groups.
