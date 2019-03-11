Tractor trailer hauling dog food crashes at I-95, I-85 interchange

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A tractor trailer truck hauling several thousand pounds of dog food crashed Sunday at the interchange with northbound I-95 and southbound I-85.
A Virginia State Police trooper’s preliminary investigation says the trailer trailer’s load shifted and caused the truck to overturn.
The driver - Abiodun O. Olusoga, 51, of Texas - and a passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Olusoga was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.