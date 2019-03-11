Stoney schedules 4 town halls to discuss budget proposal

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will hold four town hall meetings to discuss the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020.
The budget was introduced March 6 and includes increased spending for Richmond Public Schools as well as a proposed property tax increase and cigarette tax.
The meetings are scheduled for March 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Woodville Elementary School, March 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Southside Community Center, March 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School and April 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Northside Family YMCA.
