Stoney schedules 4 town halls to discuss budget proposal
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 11, 2019 at 4:12 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 4:12 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will hold four town hall meetings to discuss the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020.

The budget was introduced March 6 and includes increased spending for Richmond Public Schools as well as a proposed property tax increase and cigarette tax.

The meetings are scheduled for March 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Woodville Elementary School, March 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Southside Community Center, March 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School and April 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Northside Family YMCA.

