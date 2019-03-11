Police: Mom fatally stabbed 11-year-old daughter, took body to FL hospital

ORLANDO, FL (WESH/Hearst/CNN) - A woman is accused of stabbing her eleven-year-old daughter to death.
Orlando Police say it all started just before 11 a.m. Sunday when 28-year-old Rosa Rivera drove to the main entrance of Winnie Palmer Hospital.
Police say Rivera's 11-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat of the car with multiple stab wounds.
Rivera jumped out of the car and asked hospital staff for help, but when the staff told Rivera her daughter was dead inside the car, police said Rivera became combative and pulled out a knife.
Hospital security, along with officers, were able to detain Rivera before anyone else was hurt.
The hospital was put on a brief lockdown, then reopened except for the main entrance, where the incident took place. Shortly after, Rivera was taken into custody.
Rivera is being held with no bond. She is expected to face a judge Monday.
Deputies have not yet said what may have led up to the stabbing.
