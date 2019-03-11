Panthers’ women’s, Trojans’ men’s basketball teams to play in NCAA Tournament

By Tamia Mallory | March 10, 2019 at 10:02 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 10:02 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Union University’s women’s basketball team and Virginia State University’s men’s basketball team are both gearing up to compete in the upcoming NCAA Tournament in Indiana.

The Panthers’ women’s basketball team is the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic region, and will open the tournament taking on Edinboro University.

The Trojans’ men’s basketball team is the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic region, and will open the tournament against the University of Notre Dame.

