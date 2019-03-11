News to know for March 11: Westboro Baptist Church protests; 2 hurt in fire; warmer week ahead

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The picket signs of the Westboro Baptist Church will be on display on Monday in Richmond.
According to the Kansas-based group’s website, the first stop is the State Capitol. The group plans to speak out against House Del. Danica Roem, the first openly transgender person elected to the General Assembly, calling her a “treasonous enemy of God."
A man and woman were sent to VCU Medical Center with severe burns early Monday after a suspicious house fire in Petersburg.
Fire officials say the call for the blaze in the 800 block of Hampton Road came in at 1:39 a.m.
Dry weather continues to start the work week on Monday with plenty of sun and warmer conditions.
Godwin High School is mourning the loss of its band director, who died from complications due to an illness, according to the school’s principal.
“Without Auman I would have never tried to learn to play an instrument as a color guard girl,” one Facebook user said. “He shaped my high school years and I’ll never forget the huge impact he made on my life.”
Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a proclamation designating this week as the first Virginia Flood Awareness Week to encourage residents to take precautions to protect their families and their property.
Only about 3 percent of Virginians have flood insurance. Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover damage from floods, surface water or storm surges.
A North Carolina Fire/EMS chief was critically injured in a snow skiing accident while on a weekend trip with family members at Wintergreen Resort in in Nelson county on Saturday.
Adam Snyder was immediately transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville where he remains in critical condition.
Ethiopian Airlines has grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as “an extra safety precaution” following the crash of one of its planes in which 157 people were killed, a spokesman said Monday, as Ethiopia marked a day of mourning and the search for remains began for a second day.
People from 35 countries died in the Sunday morning crash six minutes after the plane took off from Ethiopia’s capital en route to Nairobi.
April the giraffe has the world on pins and needles once again.
The 17-year-old giraffe, who became a viral sensation two years ago when she gave birth to a calf named Tajiri, is expected to give birth to a new baby calf any hour now.
