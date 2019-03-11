Man dies after being severely burned in Petersburg house fire; 1 victim still hospitalized

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A man has died to to the severe burns he received after a suspicious house fire in Petersburg on March 11, one woman remains hospitalized with burns.
Fire officials say the call for the blaze in the 800 block of Hampton Road came in at 1:39 a.m. It took them 15 minutes to control the fire, and say it was mainly contained to a room in the home.
Richard Clifton Felder Sr., 59, was flown to VCU Medical Center with severe burns, where he later died on March 14 due to his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Neighbors says the man was burned on 90 percent of his body.
“What happened? Why? That’s all I can keep thinking, why did you do this? Who are you?," said Isis Fields, the woman’s daughter.
Fields also lives in the home with her daughter, her mother and her mother’s boyfriends but says she was working an overnight shift, and her daughter was with a babysitter when the fire started. Fields says she was on break, and saw an article on her social media about the fire and rushed to be with her mother, who was taken to the VCU burn center.
“Right now she can’t talk or anything, she can hear," Fields explained. "He is worse than her, his condition is worse, so just praying that everybody gets well.”
Neighbors say the couple had only moved into the home less than a year ago. Their dog was also rescued and was taken to the vet to be treated for burns.
“This is one of those neighborhoods things don’t happen,” said Deirdre Johnson, who lives near Hampton Road. “I’ve lived here since 2016, and this has been the second fire that has devastated [the neighborhood].”
Johnson says she was asleep, but woke up to missed calls from neighbors who were asking for her help assisting the couple.
“Neighbors did come out last night, it is my understanding they were here trying to get the folks out of the place," she said. “They were here before the police arrived.”
Johnson says the neighborhood looks out for one another, and now they are thinking of ways to help the family.
“The house we can replace, those folks, that’s what we’re really really worried about," said Johnson.
The fire remains under investigation, and Petersburg police and fire officials said they are working together in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.