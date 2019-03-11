How to know if baby cottontail rabbits need help

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Wildlife Center admitted its first cottontail rabbit of the season on Friday, after being found and dug up from a nest by a dog.
The Richmond Wildlife Center said there are things you can do if you are concerned about a mother returning to the kits.
The center posted to their Facebook saying, cottontails make shallow nests, often in your open yard. The mother only returns twice a day to feed the kits, usually at dawn and dusk.
If you come across a nest and are unsure if the mother is returning, place large twigs over the nest in a tic-tac-toe pattern that fully covers the nest and pour a light ring of flour around the edge of the nest.
After 24 hours or two feeding cycles, check to see if the twigs or flour are disturbed. If it is untouched, the center says “please contact a permitted wildlife rehabilitator with the permits to possess small mammals for assistance.” A list of rehabilitators can be found, here.
