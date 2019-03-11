Highland Springs grad Andre Ingram added to Los Angeles Lakers roster

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Luke Walton confirmed that Richmond’s own Andre Ingram will fill the last roster spot for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ingram, who will join the team on a 10-day contract, has played in the G-League for over 10 years.
Last year, Ingram received the chance to play for the Lakers, where he scored 19 points. However, the opportunity did not lead to a spot on the team for Ingram.
Ingram is set to join the Lakers in Chicago tomorrow, as they take on the Bulls.
