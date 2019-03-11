Hanover County deputies mourn K9 Cojack after sudden death

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K9 Cojack passed away suddenly on Sunday, due to medical complications.
North Carolina-born Cojack began his career in Hanover in December 2015. Cojack became certified with his human partner in December 2016 through the Virginia Police Work Dog Association.
Cojack worked to locate missing individuals and recover evidence in criminal investigations for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
"Cojack was not only a member of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, he was also a valued member of his human partner’s family. Cojack had a gentle and kind demeanor and was always a favorite at community meetings and presentations. We are truly thankful that Cojack was part of the Sheriff’s Office family for the past three years. He will not be forgotten but he will be missed,” said Colonel David R. Hines.
