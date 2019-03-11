Godwin mourns loss of beloved band director

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Godwin High School is mourning the loss of its band director, who died from complications due to an illness, according to the school’s principal.
Godwin’s Band Boosters Facebook page has posted numerous photos of Leon Auman, who died Sunday.
“Without Auman I would have never tried to learn to play an instrument as a color guard girl,” one Facebook user said. “He shaped my high school years and I’ll never forget the huge impact he made on my life.”
“Please keep Mr. Auman’s family, the Godwin faculty and staff, and our students in your thoughts at this very sad time,” wrote Principal Leigh Dunavant in a Facebook post.
Extra counselors will be at the school all week for students and staff.
