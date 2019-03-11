Forecast: A WARMER Week with Friday showers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dry weather continues to start the work week on Monday with plenty of sun.
MONDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s
TUESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible late at night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.
