Enzo Domingo

Enzo comes to Richmond by way of Jersey City, NJ. His news career originally started behind the camera as a Studio Director for News 12 New Jersey.
After a few years behind the control room panels, he decided to pursue his goal of becoming a storyteller, and worked his way to becoming a freelance Multimedia Journalist for News 12 The Bronx/Brooklyn.
Enzo’s second reporter position landed him as a New Jersey-based MMJ for Verizon FiOS 1 News, where he covered hyper-local stories both up and down the Garden State, including the 2016 Hoboken Train Crash.
In between his various broadcast news jobs, he has taken gigs on film and television sets around the New York City-New Jersey area, fueled by his love for movies.
In his spare time, he likes to watch movies or hit the gym.