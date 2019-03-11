Driver charged after 71-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says a man has been charged with aggravated assault and maiming while driving intoxicated after a crash killed a 71-year-old man.
Police say on March 2, Richard Whiteside was injuried in a three-vehicle crash in the 9800 block of W. Broad Street. He died on March 6.
Police say Ford F-150 and a Lexus RX were traveling westbound when a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling eastbound side-swiped the Ford and hit the Lexus head on.
Ruben Adolfo De Leon Valenzuela was arrested and charged in the crash, which remains under investigation.
