Dog attacked by bees fights for his life

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Green Valley Fire Department firefighters responded to a residence in the 600 blk of W. Calle Torres Blancas, Green Valley on Monday at 1 p.m.
When they arrived they were told by home owners that their dog, “Sootie”, 12 year-old Lab mix, was in the back yard and being attacked by a bee swarm. Firefighters rescued the animal from the backyard by climbing over the back wall and lifting the dog to safety.
The bees continued to swarm and residents in the area were advised to stay inside. The crews than began to foam the hive that was located in the back yard for over an hour until the swarm had dissipated.
Once “Sootie” was hauled over the wall, he was carried to safety and as the bees that still clinging to him were brushed off by firefighters.
The animal was then rushed to the Animal Care Center in Green Valley in a fire truck to begin immediate treatment to save the dog’s life.
The condition of “Sootie” is unknown at the time of this release.
The incident is being investigated by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.
