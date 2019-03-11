Chesterfield Schools holding teen vaping discussion

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools, along with other organizations, will hold a teen vaping discussion at the Chesterfield Career and Training Center.
The presentation will focus on the health and safety issues of vaping.
“Within the last several years, the vaping industry has created a product that is easy to hide, appealing to youth and extremely addictive. Please join Dr. Linda Hancock for a frank discussion on the facts about the vaping industry and the impact it has on our students and families.” the school said in a release.
The discussion will be Monday, March 11, from 7-8:30 p.m.
