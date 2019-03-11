Chesterfield police searching for neighborhood car break-ins suspect

Chesterfield police searching for neighborhood car break-ins suspect
The suspect was caught on video entering an unlocked vehicle on Dew Lane on Feb. 26, at approximately 1:50 a.m. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department/Facebook)
By Tamia Mallory | March 11, 2019 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 12:02 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the suspect responsible for breaking into cars in the Genito Estates neighborhood.

The suspect was caught on video entering an unlocked vehicle on Dew Lane on Feb. 26, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Police say the suspect then went through several vehicles in the neighborhood.

The suspect was last seen wearing pants, a fleece jacket and dark-colored sneakers. The suspect’s car appeared to be a small, light-colored two-door sedan.

Police urge residents to not leave car doors unlocked, as entry was not forced to any of the vehicles.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Feb. 26, 2019, LFA

Police need your help to identify a suspect who was caught on video entering an unlocked vehicle on Dew Lane on Feb. 26, 2019, at about 1:50 a.m. The suspect parked his vehicle — a small, light-colored, two-door sedan that was low to the ground — on Dew Lane and entered two vehicles in the victim's driveway. The suspect went through several other vehicles in the Genito Estates neighborhood, and took cash and a custom pool stick. The suspect appeared to be wearing pants, a fleece jacket and dark-colored sneakers. Anyone with information about this suspect should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app. Side note: Entry was not forced to any of the vehicles, meaning they were all likely left unlocked. Larceny from auto is a crime of opportunity, and a locked car door is often enough to deter a thief, especially if valuable items are not visible in the vehicle! Please, always lock your cars and remove valuable items from them.

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Monday, March 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.