Chesterfield police searching for neighborhood car break-ins suspect

Police need your help to identify a suspect who was caught on video entering an unlocked vehicle on Dew Lane on Feb. 26, 2019, at about 1:50 a.m. The suspect parked his vehicle — a small, light-colored, two-door sedan that was low to the ground — on Dew Lane and entered two vehicles in the victim's driveway. The suspect went through several other vehicles in the Genito Estates neighborhood, and took cash and a custom pool stick. The suspect appeared to be wearing pants, a fleece jacket and dark-colored sneakers. Anyone with information about this suspect should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app. Side note: Entry was not forced to any of the vehicles, meaning they were all likely left unlocked. Larceny from auto is a crime of opportunity, and a locked car door is often enough to deter a thief, especially if valuable items are not visible in the vehicle! Please, always lock your cars and remove valuable items from them.