Chesterfield police searching for neighborhood car break-ins suspect

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the suspect responsible for breaking into cars in the Genito Estates neighborhood.
The suspect was caught on video entering an unlocked vehicle on Dew Lane on Feb. 26, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Police say the suspect then went through several vehicles in the neighborhood.
The suspect was last seen wearing pants, a fleece jacket and dark-colored sneakers. The suspect’s car appeared to be a small, light-colored two-door sedan.
Police urge residents to not leave car doors unlocked, as entry was not forced to any of the vehicles.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
