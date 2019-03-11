Chesterfield Fire and EMS hosting citizens academy

March 11, 2019 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 1:13 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS is hosting a citizens academy to give people the opportunity to see what services are offered and what it is like to be a firefighter with the department.

Each session will show you how the department works and what it means to be an “all-hazards organization.”

The following will be discussed at the sessions.

  • History of the fire service and fire prevention
  • Fire ground operations and incident review
  • Portable fire extinguisher training
  • Live demonstrations and hands on evolutions
  • CFEMS Special Operations including hazmat, dive and technical rescue
  • EMS Operations of the department and EMS MedFlight
  • Emergency Communications Center Tour
  • Fire Station Tour

The program will take place over eight sessions on Mondays from April 8 through June 3 from 6-9:30 p.m. There will be one Saturday session on May 18 from 9 a.m. until noon.

To register, call 804-748-1426 or email firemarshal@chesterfield.gov.

