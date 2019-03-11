Chesterfield Fire and EMS hosting citizens academy

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS is hosting a citizens academy to give people the opportunity to see what services are offered and what it is like to be a firefighter with the department.
Each session will show you how the department works and what it means to be an “all-hazards organization.”
The following will be discussed at the sessions.
- History of the fire service and fire prevention
- Fire ground operations and incident review
- Portable fire extinguisher training
- Live demonstrations and hands on evolutions
- CFEMS Special Operations including hazmat, dive and technical rescue
- EMS Operations of the department and EMS MedFlight
- Emergency Communications Center Tour
- Fire Station Tour
The program will take place over eight sessions on Mondays from April 8 through June 3 from 6-9:30 p.m. There will be one Saturday session on May 18 from 9 a.m. until noon.
To register, call 804-748-1426 or email firemarshal@chesterfield.gov.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.