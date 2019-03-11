Charlottesville police data now available to the public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCAV) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced on Friday the launch of websites that now allow people to check where crimes are happening.
The online data comes after the department received criticism for lack of transparency. Now, people can access a crime map, data of crimes and arrests in the city over the last five years.
Chief Brackney has been working her first nine months on the job making sure information becomes accessible. Interim City Manager, Mike Murphy, said he is impressed with Brackney’s work.
"For me, I really believe that this meets the community's call for transparency and exceeds many expectations," said Murphy.
Brackney said she has also been rearranging the department, promoting new captains and putting officers in positions that will hopefully improve internal affairs.
“Everyone knows Sgt. Haney and everyone knows, Mike Gore,” said Brackney. “And they know that they have the abilities to connect with the community and that they’re very honest with the community. But they also connect with the department extremely well so that everyone, when they’re looking at that, can say, you know I’m going to get a thorough and complete investigation.”
Brackney said this restructuring will help with morale both within the community and the department.
“When we removed officers from headquartered positions and embedded them into operations, so that they’re now responding to 911 calls and then have additional toolsets that increases morale,” said Brackney.
Morale is important among officers, as the police department tries to fill 20 job openings. Seven officers have left in 2019 so far alone. However, between the changes and a retreat in the future, Brackney said she is working on it.
"I hate to even do a reveal but we're all going to zip line together," said Brackney. "All the things that you can do to try to relieve some stress, spend some time offsite, and then just really move forward with what our vision is as a department.
Brackney said they are in the process of hiring several people to fill empty positions.
