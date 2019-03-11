2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested after burglarizing home

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Two adults and one juvenile were arrested after breaking into a Prince George County home with two people inside.
Officers were called to a home in the 4500 block of Rives Road around 1:53 a.m. on Monday.
When police got on scene, they saw masked suspects inside the home.
Police then arrested Marvin James Robinson Jr., 19, of Prince George County, Myles Jordan Rose, 18, Petersburg, and the juvenile, who was not identified.
Both Robinson and Rose are charged with burglary, use of firearm during commission of felony and conspiracy to commit felony.
A shotgun, rifle, pistol and stolen items were found at the scene.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information can call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
