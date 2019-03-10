Stafford deputies investigating suspicious death

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 9, 2019 at 9:16 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 9:16 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the County Saturday morning.

A deputy on patrol observed the body of a male subject while driving along River Road at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say there were signs of trauma on the body.

Officials have determined that the suspicious death is a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

