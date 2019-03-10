Stafford deputies investigating suspicious death

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the County Saturday morning.
A deputy on patrol observed the body of a male subject while driving along River Road at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Deputies say there were signs of trauma on the body.
Officials have determined that the suspicious death is a homicide.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
