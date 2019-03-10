Shafer relieved of duties as Spiders’ head women’s basketball coach

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, University of Richmond Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt announced that Michael Shafer will not return to head the women’s basketball program.
The university is kicking off a national search for Shafer’s successor.
“We would like to thank Michael Shafer for his hard work and dedication to our university and the Spider women’s basketball program during the past 14 years,” Hardt said. “We appreciate everything he and his family had done for our program, and we wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.”
Shafer led a 223-214 record during his 14-year tenure as the women’s head coach, making him the second-longest tenured coach in the school’s women’s basketball history.
Shafer’s 223 wins rank first all-time in Spider history for wins.
“It has been an honor to lead the Richmond women’s basketball program the past 14 years,” Shafer said. “I am grateful for my time at the University of Richmond and the countless student-athletes, staff and fans I have worked with and interacted with during my time. Richmond is a special place and it has been a great honor to lead our women’s basketball student-athletes, on and off the court.”
